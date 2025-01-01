$26,824+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | ONLY 72,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,824
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,313 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 72,000KMS!!! GS All-wheel drive w/ Comfort package!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, navigation, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, tow hitch receiver, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
