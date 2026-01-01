Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Mazda CX-5

160,129 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
14099140

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1778789494520
  2. 1778789495052
  3. 1778789495500
  4. 1778789495953
  5. 1778789496412
  6. 1778789496880
  7. 1778789497310
  8. 1778789497755
  9. 1778789498169
  10. 1778789498650
  11. 1778789499107
  12. 1778789499565
  13. 1778789500160
  14. 1778789500591
  15. 1778789501018
  16. 1778789501457
  17. 1778789501905
  18. 1778789502350
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
160,129KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY2K0636898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo 160,129 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Escape SEL 110,842 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 85,256 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2019 Mazda CX-5