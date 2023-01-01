Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

64,475 KM

$34,677

+ tax & licensing
$34,677

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 250

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 250

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,677

+ taxes & licensing

64,475KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9817990
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB9KJ080359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and sporty sedan that's built to impress? Look no further than this 2019 Mercedes A250 4matic with AMG package and 64,700 km on the odometer. This car is finished in a sleek Navy Blue exterior color, specified according to factory specifications, with a black interior that creates a bold and striking look.

Under the hood, you'll find a turbocharged 2.0 L 4-cylinder engine that delivers 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and responsive shifts. The AMG package includes performance-enhancing features such as sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and distinctive styling accents that make this car stand out from the crowd.

Inside, you'll be treated to a comfortable and luxurious cabin, with features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The advanced technology features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.

This car has a clean CarFax report, and it's been meticulously maintained by its previous owner. You can drive with confidence knowing that this car is in excellent condition and has been thoroughly inspected by our team of experts.

At our dealership, we offer financing programs with rates as low as 6.99%, even for those with damaged credit. Our goal is to help you find a financing solution that works for you, so you can drive off in your dream car.

Come see us today and take this 2019 Mercedes A250 4matic with AMG package and Navy Blue exterior color with a black interior for a test drive. Experience the thrill of driving a truly exceptional car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

