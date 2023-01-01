$34,677+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-680-4171
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 250
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,677
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9817990
- VIN: WDD3F4HB9KJ080359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and sporty sedan that's built to impress? Look no further than this 2019 Mercedes A250 4matic with AMG package and 64,700 km on the odometer. This car is finished in a sleek Navy Blue exterior color, specified according to factory specifications, with a black interior that creates a bold and striking look.
Under the hood, you'll find a turbocharged 2.0 L 4-cylinder engine that delivers 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and responsive shifts. The AMG package includes performance-enhancing features such as sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and distinctive styling accents that make this car stand out from the crowd.
Inside, you'll be treated to a comfortable and luxurious cabin, with features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The advanced technology features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
This car has a clean CarFax report, and it's been meticulously maintained by its previous owner. You can drive with confidence knowing that this car is in excellent condition and has been thoroughly inspected by our team of experts.
At our dealership, we offer financing programs with rates as low as 6.99%, even for those with damaged credit. Our goal is to help you find a financing solution that works for you, so you can drive off in your dream car.
Come see us today and take this 2019 Mercedes A250 4matic with AMG package and Navy Blue exterior color with a black interior for a test drive. Experience the thrill of driving a truly exceptional car!
