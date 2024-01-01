$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 |PREMIUM PKG |PANOROOF |LEATHER |BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,824 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE GLC 300 W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, active brake assist, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, power seats, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
613-746-8500