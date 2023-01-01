$35,700+ tax & licensing
613-722-3030
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
LEATHERETTE HEATED SEATS 4MATIC BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$35,700
- Listing ID: 10003445
- Stock #: 013320
- VIN: WDCTG4GB8KU013320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,511 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
Vehicle Features
