2019 Mitsubishi RVR
SE LTD AWC - Heated Seats
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
SE LTD AWC - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
152,743KM
Used
VIN JA4AJ4AW3KU605602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels!
The ultimate combo of style, tech, efficiency and practicality, the Mitsubishi RVR is a unique crossover in a sea of SUV's. This 2019 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 152,743 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RVR's trim level is SE LTD AWC. Upgrading to this RVR SE LTD is a great choice as it comes with an enhanced 2.4L engine and is very well equipped with All?wheel control, unique aluminum wheels, supportive heated front seats, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, body-coloured bumpers, proximity remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features include blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, front fog lights and a 7 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding, reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio, USB input and voice control,
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
6.026 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: paddle shifters
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2019 Mitsubishi RVR