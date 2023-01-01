2019 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10447227

10447227 Stock #: 228831

228831 VIN: 1N4BL4DW8KN319910

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,700 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Diversity antenna Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Seat upholstery: cloth Fuel economy highway: 6.5L/100 km Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Fuel economy city: 9.1L/100 km Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Parking sensors: rear Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Primary LCD size: 8.0 Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Lane departure: Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) active Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1) Horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km Front hiproom: 1,371mm (54.0) Rear hiproom: 1,323mm (52.1) Front shoulder room: 1,433mm (56.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,433mm (56.4) Passenger volume: 2,885L (101.9 cu.ft.) GVWR: 1,917kg (4,226lbs) Exterior length: 4,874mm (191.9) Front legroom: 1,143mm (45.0) Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0) Drive type: all-wheel Fuel tank capacity: 68.1L Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning Front tires: 215/55VR17.0 Rear tires: 215/55VR17.0 Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3) Exterior body width: 1,830mm (72.0) Rear collision: mitigation Exterior height: 1,469mm (57.8) Adaptive Cruise Control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM Forward collision: Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB mitigation Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM Engine bore x stroke: 88.9mm x 99.8mm (3.50 x 3.93) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Curb weight: 1,467kg (3,234lbs) Engine litres: 2.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Moonroof sunshade: manual Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Front pedestrian detection: prevention Interior rear cargo volume: 436 L (15 cu.ft.) Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 436 L (15 cu.ft.)

