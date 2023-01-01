Menu
2019 Nissan Altima

111,700 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Altima

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Sedan

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Sedan

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10447227
  Stock #: 228831
  VIN: 1N4BL4DW8KN319910

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Diversity antenna

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Fuel economy highway: 6.5L/100 km
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Fuel economy city: 9.1L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Parking sensors: rear
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) active
Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1)
Horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Front hiproom: 1,371mm (54.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,323mm (52.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,433mm (56.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,433mm (56.4)
Passenger volume: 2,885L (101.9 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,917kg (4,226lbs)
Exterior length: 4,874mm (191.9)
Front legroom: 1,143mm (45.0)
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel tank capacity: 68.1L
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Front tires: 215/55VR17.0
Rear tires: 215/55VR17.0
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Exterior body width: 1,830mm (72.0)
Rear collision: mitigation
Exterior height: 1,469mm (57.8)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Forward collision: Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB mitigation
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.9mm x 99.8mm (3.50 x 3.93)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Curb weight: 1,467kg (3,234lbs)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 436 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 436 L (15 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

Primary

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

