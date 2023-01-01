$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2019 Nissan Versa
Note SV CVT - Heated Seats
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9979970
- Stock #: C12759
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP5KL360022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is brimming with character and decked with cool features. This 2019 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit your needs. All this style and character is complemented by an extremely fuel-efficient motor, making the Nissan Versa Note the perfect subcompact for both new car owners and urban dwellers.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa Note's trim level is SV CVT. Stepping up to the Versa Note SV adds remote keyless entry with power locks, power windows, cruise control, heated seats with armrests, and a leather wrapped steering wheel to the amazing standard features like Siri Eyes Free, hands free text messaging assistant, rear view camera, heated power-adjustable side mirrors, Bluetooth calling and audio streaming, 7 -inch touchscreen with AM/FM/CD audio, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio control for convenience and connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat, driver's seat lifter and seat armrest
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: P185/65R15 AS
Wheels: 15" Aluminum Alloy
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator
