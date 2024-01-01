$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DTXKG567216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A5444
- Mileage 70,730 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
2019 RAM 1500 Classic