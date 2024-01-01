Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

70,730 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1726010348
  2. 1726010330
  3. 1726010347
  4. 1726010348
  5. 1726010330
  6. 1726010348
  7. 1726010348
  8. 1726010330
  9. 1726010348
  10. 1726010348
  11. 1726010330
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DTXKG567216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A5444
  • Mileage 70,730 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box 30,040 KM $32,871 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee North 91,516 KM $19,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX AWD 4DR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX AWD 4DR 165,962 KM $15,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic