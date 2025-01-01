$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Suzuki Boulevard
S40
2019 Suzuki Boulevard
S40
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Standard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 20092
- Mileage 16,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of classic style and reliable performance with this 2019 Suzuki Boulevard S40. This sleek cruiser features a powerful 652cc single-cylinder engine, providing smooth, responsive power ideal for city rides and open highways alike.
Key Features:
- Low mileage and meticulously maintained
- Lightweight frame for easy handling
- Comfortable solo seat with classic cruiser styling
- Clean title, ready for the road
Whether you’re a new rider or a seasoned enthusiast, the Boulevard S40 offers an exceptional riding experience. Contact me today to schedule a viewing or test ride!
