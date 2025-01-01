Menu
Experience the perfect blend of classic style and reliable performance with this 2019 Suzuki Boulevard S40. This sleek cruiser features a powerful 652cc single-cylinder engine, providing smooth, responsive power ideal for city rides and open highways alike.

Key Features:
Low mileage and meticulously maintained
Lightweight frame for easy handling
Comfortable solo seat with classic cruiser styling
Clean title, ready for the road

Whether you're a new rider or a seasoned enthusiast, the Boulevard S40 offers an exceptional riding experience. Contact me today to schedule a viewing or test ride!

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1756399085410
  2. 1756399085877
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
16,728KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS1NP41D4K7100472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 20092
  • Mileage 16,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of classic style and reliable performance with this 2019 Suzuki Boulevard S40. This sleek cruiser features a powerful 652cc single-cylinder engine, providing smooth, responsive power ideal for city rides and open highways alike.

 

Key Features:

  • Low mileage and meticulously maintained
  • Lightweight frame for easy handling
  • Comfortable solo seat with classic cruiser styling
  • Clean title, ready for the road

 

Whether you’re a new rider or a seasoned enthusiast, the Boulevard S40 offers an exceptional riding experience. Contact me today to schedule a viewing or test ride!

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

