2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
108,915KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7KX043354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel!
Looking for a mid-size pickup that can do it all? Check out this Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines efficiency with capability in a well rounded package. This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,915 kms. It's silver sky metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. This rugged and powerful Tacoma SR5 comes with everything you need and more such as aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate, rear bumper steps, remote keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats with upgraded seat material, a 6.1 inch touchscreen that features wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks. Additional features include power heated mirrors, front fog lights, rear underseat storage, hill-start assist and Toyota Safety Sense which comes with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Lift & Lower Tailgate, Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
