$36,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Highline R-LINE, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, NAV,
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Highline R-LINE, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, NAV,
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 601507
- Mileage 40,983 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** In stock and ready for immediate delivery!! The Volkswagen Atlas is touted as being the perfect family suv that offers room for 7 passengers, loaded with amenities and equipment, offers European fit, finish and drive and will not break the bank while doing so!! Finished in Pure White with perforated Black Titan leather seating surfaces, 3.6L 6 cylinder power, incredible 4Motion all wheel drive handling, high beam control, 20 Trenton alloy wheels, brushed stainless steel pedals, Homelink, navigation, power tailgate with easy open function, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated from seats, heated rear seats, front sport seats, SiriusXM radio, R-Line heated sport steering wheel, tri-zone climate control system, remote start, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, backup camera, remote start, voice control, second row sunshades, Makotisch wood trim, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, Keyless access with push start button, rear view camera, electronic stability control, front assist, hill decent control, hillhold assist, only 40,000kms all compliment this stunning 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 R-Line. Perfection and beyond!!
Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccsPerfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales
Import Car Centre Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030