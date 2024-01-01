Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** In stock and ready for immediate delivery!! The Volkswagen Atlas is touted as being the perfect family suv that offers room for 7 passengers, loaded with amenities and equipment, offers European fit, finish and drive and will not break the bank while doing so!! Finished in Pure White with perforated Black Titan leather seating surfaces, 3.6L 6 cylinder power, incredible 4Motion all wheel drive handling, high beam control, 20 Trenton alloy wheels, brushed stainless steel pedals, Homelink, navigation, power tailgate with easy open function, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated from seats, heated rear seats, front sport seats, SiriusXM radio, R-Line heated sport steering wheel, tri-zone climate control system, remote start, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, backup camera, remote start, voice control, second row sunshades, Makotisch wood trim, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, Keyless access with push start button, rear view camera, electronic stability control, front assist, hill decent control, hillhold assist, only 40,000kms all compliment this stunning 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 R-Line. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccsPerfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

40,983 KM

Details Description Features

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline R-LINE, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, NAV,

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline R-LINE, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, NAV,

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 11275733
  2. 11275733
  3. 11275733
  4. 11275733
  5. 11275733
  6. 11275733
  7. 11275733
  8. 11275733
  9. 11275733
  10. 11275733
  11. 11275733
  12. 11275733
  13. 11275733
  14. 11275733
  15. 11275733
  16. 11275733
  17. 11275733
  18. 11275733
  19. 11275733
  20. 11275733
  21. 11275733
  22. 11275733
  23. 11275733
  24. 11275733
  25. 11275733
  26. 11275733
Contact Seller

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,983KM
Used
VIN 1V2RR2CA6KC601507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 601507
  • Mileage 40,983 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** In stock and ready for immediate delivery!! The Volkswagen Atlas is touted as being the perfect family suv that offers room for 7 passengers, loaded with amenities and equipment, offers European fit, finish and drive and will not break the bank while doing so!! Finished in Pure White with perforated Black Titan leather seating surfaces, 3.6L 6 cylinder power, incredible 4Motion all wheel drive handling, high beam control, 20 Trenton alloy wheels, brushed stainless steel pedals, Homelink, navigation, power tailgate with easy open function, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated from seats, heated rear seats, front sport seats, SiriusXM radio, R-Line heated sport steering wheel, tri-zone climate control system, remote start, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, backup camera, remote start, voice control, second row sunshades, Makotisch wood trim, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, Keyless access with push start button, rear view camera, electronic stability control, front assist, hill decent control, hillhold assist, only 40,000kms all compliment this stunning 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 R-Line. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccsPerfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2021 BMW X2 xDrive28i LEATHERETTE, HUDS, PAN.ROOF, NAV, HK, PD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 BMW X2 xDrive28i LEATHERETTE, HUDS, PAN.ROOF, NAV, HK, PD 77,586 KM $31,450 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Progressiv LEATHER, PANO.ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEAT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Progressiv LEATHER, PANO.ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEAT 106,817 KM $23,850 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE HYBRID, SOFTEX, JBL, ROOF, HTD. SEATS. HTD. ST for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE HYBRID, SOFTEX, JBL, ROOF, HTD. SEATS. HTD. ST 26,871 KM $49,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas