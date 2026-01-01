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2019 Volkswagen Golf
SPORTWAGEN COMFORTLINE AUTO
2019 Volkswagen Golf
SPORTWAGEN COMFORTLINE AUTO
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$16,223
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
104,250KM
VIN 3VWY57AU7KM501091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, ZOOM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family wagon that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Now in its seventh generation, this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is close to being the prime example of automotive perfection. This versatile and practical urban utility vehicle is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family wagon with terrific ride quality, excellent interior versatility, and the styling of a historic German automotive icon. The SportWagen offers the versatility and comfort of a modern wagon without sacrificing power or on road handling, remaining as agile as ever.
This sedan has 104,250 km. It's Pure White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Comfortline Auto. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen puts a modern spin to the wagon, with a lively on road behavior and very capable handling. Features include body colored side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smart phone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front comfort seats, a multi-functional leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family wagon that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Now in its seventh generation, this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is close to being the prime example of automotive perfection. This versatile and practical urban utility vehicle is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family wagon with terrific ride quality, excellent interior versatility, and the styling of a historic German automotive icon. The SportWagen offers the versatility and comfort of a modern wagon without sacrificing power or on road handling, remaining as agile as ever.
This sedan has 104,250 km. It's Pure White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Comfortline Auto. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen puts a modern spin to the wagon, with a lively on road behavior and very capable handling. Features include body colored side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smart phone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front comfort seats, a multi-functional leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable front seats w/power recline and manual lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Engine: 1.4 TSI 147HP
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dover Alloy
Tires: 205/55R16 91H AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$16,223
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2019 Volkswagen Golf