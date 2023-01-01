Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q7

81,689 KM

Details Description Features

$58,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,600

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q7

2020 Audi Q7

55 Technik S-LINE DRIVER'S ASSIST HUD BOSE SOUN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q7

55 Technik S-LINE DRIVER'S ASSIST HUD BOSE SOUN

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 10465857
  2. 10465857
  3. 10465857
  4. 10465857
  5. 10465857
  6. 10465857
  7. 10465857
  8. 10465857
  9. 10465857
  10. 10465857
  11. 10465857
Contact Seller

$58,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,689KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465857
  • Stock #: 005422
  • VIN: WA1WXAF76LD005422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matador Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 81,689 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * ONE OWNER * ACCIDENT FREE * SMETANA APPROVED *** The benchmark has been raised with this 2020 Audi Q7 Technik!! If you are looking for an suv that holds 7 passengers and does not compromise your zest for drive, this Q7 will indeed cater to your needs!! Finished in Matador Red with black leather seating surfaces, 335 horses and 369 foot pounds of torque, incredible all wheel drive Quattro handling, power tailgate, headlamp washers, quad zone climate control, heated steering wheel, power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, panoramic roof, multi colour interior ambient lighting, rear sunshades, heated and ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory, paddle shifters, heated rear seats, Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation, Bose sound system, HD radio, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, hands free tailgate release, rain and light sensors, high beam assist, Audi side assist, Audi pre sense rear with rear cross traffic assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic recognition, heads up display, top view camera, backup camera, 21 alloy wheels all compliment this stunning 2020 Audi Q7 Technik. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 69,836 KM
$27,450 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 77,906 KM
$37,450 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 96,824 KM
$26,650 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory