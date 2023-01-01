$58,600+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q7
55 Technik S-LINE DRIVER'S ASSIST HUD BOSE SOUN
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$58,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10465857
- Stock #: 005422
- VIN: WA1WXAF76LD005422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Matador Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 81,689 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * ONE OWNER * ACCIDENT FREE * SMETANA APPROVED *** The benchmark has been raised with this 2020 Audi Q7 Technik!! If you are looking for an suv that holds 7 passengers and does not compromise your zest for drive, this Q7 will indeed cater to your needs!! Finished in Matador Red with black leather seating surfaces, 335 horses and 369 foot pounds of torque, incredible all wheel drive Quattro handling, power tailgate, headlamp washers, quad zone climate control, heated steering wheel, power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, panoramic roof, multi colour interior ambient lighting, rear sunshades, heated and ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory, paddle shifters, heated rear seats, Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation, Bose sound system, HD radio, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, hands free tailgate release, rain and light sensors, high beam assist, Audi side assist, Audi pre sense rear with rear cross traffic assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic recognition, heads up display, top view camera, backup camera, 21 alloy wheels all compliment this stunning 2020 Audi Q7 Technik. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
