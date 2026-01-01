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2020 Buick Encore GX
Preferred - Low Mileage
2020 Buick Encore GX
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,300KM
VIN KL4MMCSL4LB131188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2868
- Mileage 47,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
All new for 2020, this Buick Encore GX is ready to elevate the compact SUV class to new levels. This 2020 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine. This low mileage SUV has just 47,300 km. It's White Frost Tricoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore GX is dressed to impress. With cloth with leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
All new for 2020, this Buick Encore GX is ready to elevate the compact SUV class to new levels. This 2020 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine. This low mileage SUV has just 47,300 km. It's White Frost Tricoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore GX is dressed to impress. With cloth with leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2020 Buick Encore GX