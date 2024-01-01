Menu
Account
Sign In
BLACKOUT PKG INCL. PREMIUM BLACK EMBLEMS, TRIMS AND GRILLE! 8-passenger all-wheel drive w/ remote start, backup camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start, Bluetooth, full power group, auto headlights and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

110,288 KM

Details Description

$28,811

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD | 8-PASS| RMT START| REAR CAM| CARPLAY| ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD | 8-PASS| RMT START| REAR CAM| CARPLAY| ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11002052
  2. 11002052
  3. 11002052
  4. 11002052
  5. 11002052
  6. 11002052
Contact Seller

$28,811

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,288KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVFKWXLJ208629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,288 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACKOUT PKG INCL. PREMIUM BLACK EMBLEMS, TRIMS AND GRILLE! 8-passenger all-wheel drive w/ remote start, backup camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start, Bluetooth, full power group, auto headlights and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 RAM 2500 LIMITED LONGHORN | CUMMINS | LEATHER |12-IN SCREEN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 RAM 2500 LIMITED LONGHORN | CUMMINS | LEATHER |12-IN SCREEN 128,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 X31| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW | RMT START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 X31| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW | RMT START 94,676 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRAIL 4x4 | LOW KMS! | ROOF BASKET | SAFETY SENSE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota 4Runner TRAIL 4x4 | LOW KMS! | ROOF BASKET | SAFETY SENSE 42,119 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,811

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse