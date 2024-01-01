$28,811+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD | 8-PASS| RMT START| REAR CAM| CARPLAY| ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,288 KM
Vehicle Description
BLACKOUT PKG INCL. PREMIUM BLACK EMBLEMS, TRIMS AND GRILLE! 8-passenger all-wheel drive w/ remote start, backup camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start, Bluetooth, full power group, auto headlights and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
