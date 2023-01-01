$43,220+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-823-1555
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Barrhaven Ford
555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-1555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,220
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10634319
- Stock #: M9533
- VIN: 2FMPK3J99LBA35643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Activex Cloth - Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M9533
- Mileage 60,160 KM
Vehicle Description
This pre-owned 2020 Ford Edge SEL 2WD has very low mileage, with Magnetic Metallic exterior and black leather interior. This vehicle has automatic transmission and also comes with features such as alloy wheels, power seats, power trunk, air conditioning, navigation, heated seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, bluetooth connection, power locks and windows, rearview camera, sunroof, traction control, lane keep assist and much more. Come see the new state of the art facility where trust and transparency is our main priority. Whether it?s in Sales with our friendly and knowledgable staff, or in Service where you can watch our professional techs working on your vehicle, as you relax in our comfortable lounge equipped with a refreshments bar. Shopping for a new or used vehicle? We have financing options available and can find the vehicle you?re looking for. Call us today at (613) 823-1555 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 555 Dealership Dr. Ottawa ON K2J 6H8.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrhaven Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.