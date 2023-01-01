Menu
2020 Ford Edge

60,160 KM

Details Description Features

$43,220

+ tax & licensing
Barrhaven Ford

613-823-1555

SEL

Location

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-1555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,160KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Activex Cloth - Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M9533
  • Mileage 60,160 KM

Vehicle Description

This pre-owned 2020 Ford Edge SEL 2WD has very low mileage, with Magnetic Metallic exterior and black leather interior. This vehicle has automatic transmission and also comes with features such as alloy wheels, power seats, power trunk, air conditioning, navigation, heated seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, bluetooth connection, power locks and windows, rearview camera, sunroof, traction control, lane keep assist and much more. Come see the new state of the art facility where trust and transparency is our main priority. Whether it?s in Sales with our friendly and knowledgable staff, or in Service where you can watch our professional techs working on your vehicle, as you relax in our comfortable lounge equipped with a refreshments bar. Shopping for a new or used vehicle? We have financing options available and can find the vehicle you?re looking for. Call us today at (613) 823-1555 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 555 Dealership Dr. Ottawa ON K2J 6H8.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

