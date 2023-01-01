$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT 4x4 | CREW | HTD SEATS | RMT START
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
123,042KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP2LFB10890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,042 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPERCREW 4x4 XLT SPORT W/ HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER SEAT, 18-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
