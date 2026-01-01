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ONLY 59,000KMS!! Sport Hatchback w/ Sunroof, hated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2020 Honda Civic

59,204 KM

Details Description

$25,845

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

SPORT | HATCH | LOW KMS! | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

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14212454

2020 Honda Civic

SPORT | HATCH | LOW KMS! | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14212454
  2. 14212454
  3. 14212454
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$25,845

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,204KM
VIN SHHFK7H41LU302891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,204 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 59,000KMS!! Sport Hatchback w/ Sunroof, hated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$25,845

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Honda Civic