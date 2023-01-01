Menu
2020 Hyundai Genesis

115,809 KM

Details Description Features

$44,980

+ tax & licensing
$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Limited AWD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

115,809KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026033
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE2LU029024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with heated and vented leather seats front and mid row, rear seat climate controls, NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, blindspot cameras, XM Satellite radio, hands free BlueTooth, Panoramic sunroof, power rear liftgate and much, much more. Please contact us for more details and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Third Row Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

