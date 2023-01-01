$44,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Genesis
Limited AWD
115,809KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10026033
- VIN: KM8R5DHE2LU029024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,809 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Third Row Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4