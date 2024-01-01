Menu
SV All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, Blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ pushstart, full power group incl. power seat, cargo cover, roof rails cruise control and Sirius XM!!!

2020 Nissan Rogue

85,151 KM

Details Description

$21,407

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$21,407

+ taxes & licensing

85,151KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2LC743237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,151 KM

Vehicle Description

SV All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, Blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ pushstart, full power group incl. power seat, cargo cover, roof rails cruise control and Sirius XM!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$21,407

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Nissan Rogue