$21,407+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$21,407
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,151 KM
Vehicle Description
SV All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, remote start, Blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ pushstart, full power group incl. power seat, cargo cover, roof rails cruise control and Sirius XM!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500