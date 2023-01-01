$14,211+ tax & licensing
2020 Ski-Doo Backcountry
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
3,327KM
Used
VIN 2BPSUGLA4LV000269
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Mileage 3,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning Backcountry 850E-TEC with premium aluminum KYB shocks, handguards, digital gauge and RAS 3, cMotion suspension. Treat yourself or a loved one this year!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
