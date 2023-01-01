2020 Ski-Doo Backcountry

Menu
Stunning Backcountry 850E-TEC with premium aluminum KYB shocks, handguards, digital gauge and RAS 3, cMotion suspension. Treat yourself or a loved one this year!

3,327 KM

Details

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

3,327KM
Used
VIN 2BPSUGLA4LV000269

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Mileage 3,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Backcountry 850E-TEC with premium aluminum KYB shocks, handguards, digital gauge and RAS 3, cMotion suspension. Treat yourself or a loved one this year!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

