97,965 KM

Details Description Features

97,965KM
Used
VIN 4S4WMALD6L3440709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 440709
  • Mileage 97,965 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * ACCIDENT FREE * SMETANA APPROVED *** In stock and ready trips to Tremblant and the ski slopes or ringette tournaments in Quebec City!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with black leather seating surfaces, room for 8 passengers, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, 20 alloy wheels, LED steering responsive headlamps, 2 stage driver's seat memory, 10 way power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, Harman Kardon sound system, rear sunshades, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, 2,270kg towing prowess, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, LED fog lights, leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key, reverse automatic braking, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, privacy glass, cabin view mirror, tri-zone climate control, an astounding 19 cup holders, Eye Sight Technology all compliment this stunning 2020 Subaru Ascent Limited. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

