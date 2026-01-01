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2020 Volkswagen Arteon
Execline Auto - Certified
2020 Volkswagen Arteon
Execline Auto - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$30,919
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,950KM
VIN WVWSR7AN7LE016284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8551
- Mileage 25,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look, R-Line Exterior Design, R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels!
The 2020 VW Arteon is one of the few cars that is both elegant and yet easily stands out in a crowd. This 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
VW newest addition, the Arteon is the latest in the coupe-sedan segment, and its putting on quite a show. From its finely sculpted, rather aggressive front end, to the seductively shapely silhouette and the beautifully finished interior, this Arteon is perfection defined. It offers the same comfort and passenger space in both the front and rear seats, and while the ride quality is sublime, it offers quite surprising performance and handling characteristics.
This low mileage sedan has just 25,950 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Pyrite Silver Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Arteon's trim level is Execline Auto. The sleek and remarkably beautiful VW Arteon comes fully loaded with amazing features like a power sunroof with sunshade, a power tailgate, Dynaudio 700-watt digital sound package paired to a 8 inch touchscreen, integrated satellite navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry and push button start, premium Nappa leather seating surfaces, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go function, dual zone air conditioning with rear controls, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, a 360 camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look, R-Line Exterior Design, R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2020 VW Arteon is one of the few cars that is both elegant and yet easily stands out in a crowd. This 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
VW newest addition, the Arteon is the latest in the coupe-sedan segment, and its putting on quite a show. From its finely sculpted, rather aggressive front end, to the seductively shapely silhouette and the beautifully finished interior, this Arteon is perfection defined. It offers the same comfort and passenger space in both the front and rear seats, and while the ride quality is sublime, it offers quite surprising performance and handling characteristics.
This low mileage sedan has just 25,950 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Pyrite Silver Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Arteon's trim level is Execline Auto. The sleek and remarkably beautiful VW Arteon comes fully loaded with amazing features like a power sunroof with sunshade, a power tailgate, Dynaudio 700-watt digital sound package paired to a 8 inch touchscreen, integrated satellite navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry and push button start, premium Nappa leather seating surfaces, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go function, dual zone air conditioning with rear controls, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, a 360 camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look, R-Line Exterior Design, R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Area View Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.53 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0 TSI 268 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
11 Speakers
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look
R-Line Exterior Design
R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$30,919
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2020 Volkswagen Arteon