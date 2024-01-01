Menu
2021 BMW 2-Series

228 Gran Coupe i xDrive LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS

$36,650

+ tax & licensing

2021 BMW 2-Series

38,861 KM

$36,650

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 2-Series

228 Gran Coupe i xDrive LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS

2021 BMW 2-Series

228 Gran Coupe i xDrive LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$36,650

+ taxes & licensing

38,861KM
Used
VIN WBA73AK04M7J77900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J77900
  • Mileage 38,861 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Our first ever BMW 2 series Grand Coupe and we are beyond impressed!! European drive, fit, finish, loaded with equipment and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with black leather seating surfaces, incredible BMW XDrive all wheel drive handling, sports leather steering wheel, mirror package, comfort access, backup camera, panoramic sunroof, sport seats, driver's seat memory, heated seats, park distance control, lights package, LED fogs lights, driving assistant, SiriusXM radio, Apple Car Play preparation, BMW live cockpit, anthracite headliner, Sportline,only 38,000kms all compliment this stunning 2021 BMW 228i Xdrive Gran Coupe. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

$36,650

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2021 BMW 2-Series