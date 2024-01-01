$36,650+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 2-Series
228 Gran Coupe i xDrive LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J77900
- Mileage 38,861 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Our first ever BMW 2 series Grand Coupe and we are beyond impressed!! European drive, fit, finish, loaded with equipment and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with black leather seating surfaces, incredible BMW XDrive all wheel drive handling, sports leather steering wheel, mirror package, comfort access, backup camera, panoramic sunroof, sport seats, driver's seat memory, heated seats, park distance control, lights package, LED fogs lights, driving assistant, SiriusXM radio, Apple Car Play preparation, BMW live cockpit, anthracite headliner, Sportline,only 38,000kms all compliment this stunning 2021 BMW 228i Xdrive Gran Coupe. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
