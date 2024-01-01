$89,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
ZL1 Convertible ZL1 CONVERTIBLE, RECARO SEATS, 10 SPEED AUTO, MAG RIDE
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
10,182KM
Used
VIN 1G1FK3D65M0105507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # p-8160a
- Mileage 10,182 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $92695 - Myers Cadillac is just $89995!
LAST OF ITS KIND! 2021 CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 CONVERTIBLE- RECARO SEATS, 20 DARK PRAHITE WHEELS, BOSE SPEAKERS, MAGNETIC RIDE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING, 10- SPEED AUTO, SPORT ALLOY PEDALS, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX,NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Wireless Charging for devices
Antenna, AM/FM, located in rear spoiler
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system
Antenna, OnStar and SiriusXM Radio, fin-type (Body-colour.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Performance Suspension
Battery rundown protection
Magnetic Ride Control
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Differential, limited slip
Cooler, rear differential
Fuelling system, capless
Steering, power, variable ratio, electric
Suspension, performance
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Included with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Cooler, engine coolant, auxiliary
Cooling system, extra capacity
Cooler, transmission oil
Engine, 6.2L supercharged V8 DI, VVT (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 650 lb-ft torque [881N-m] @ 3600 rpm)
Launch control, custom
Brakes, Brembo 6-piston front and 4-piston rear, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, dual-mode
Driver Mode Selector up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice, Tour, Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tire inflation kit
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Spoiler, rear, stanchion
Tail lamps, dark tint
Tires, 285/30R20 front and 305/30R20 rear, blackwall, summer-only (Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved ...
Wheels, 20" x 10" (50.8 cm x 25.4 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear Dark Graphite premium paint , forged aluminum
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Trunk emergency release handle
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Brake, parking, electric
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, knee, head and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Trunk release, power
Apple CarPlay
Dead pedal, driver
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Glovebox, lockable
Lighting, front reading lamps
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Steering wheel, heated
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Seat, rear fixed
Sill plates, illuminated
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour re-configurable display
Lighting, interior spectrum 24 different colour selections
Interior trim, aluminum accents on door trim and shifter cap
Pedals, sporty alloy
Steering wheel, sueded microfibre-wrapped, flat-bottom
Shift knob, sueded microfibre-wrapped
Head-Up Display with colour digital readouts for vehicle speed, selected gear, G-Force, audio system information, high-beam indicator, compass, outside air temperature, tachometer, vehicle messages, Turn-by-Turn information and phone information
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Brembo Brakes
HUD
Recaro Performance Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
