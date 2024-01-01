$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT - Remote Start
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
91,681KM
Used
VIN KL79MRSL4MB109995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,681 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
With big-bold style and a small footprint, this Trailblazer sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 91,681 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Apple CarPlay
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Head restraints, rear outboard, 4-way adjustable
Steering wheel, polyurethane 3-spoke
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tail lamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Side rails, roof-mounted (Silver-painted.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, silver-painted
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Ornamentation, LT badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Teen Driver
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Trailering provisions (FWD requires (L3T) ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo engine. Standard on AWD.)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (Included and only available with (Y63) Performance Package on FWD model. Standard on AWD model.)
Additional Features
Park Assist
Intellibeam
Blind Spot Detection
Autonomous braking
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer