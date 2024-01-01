$48,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-350 DRW 176 WB E-350 CUBE 176". UNICELL, DUALLY , LOADING RAMP, BLUETOOTH
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
28,872KM
Used
VIN 1FDWE4FK2MDC00254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Flint
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 28,872 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $50465 - Myers Cadillac is just $48995!
JUST IN - **NOT AN EX RENTAL!! THIS WAS TRADED** 2021 E-350 CUBE VAV, 176, DUAL REAR WHEELS, LOAD RAMP, ACCESS TO CAB, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, ULTRA LOW KM, AC, BODY IS MINT, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front Cupholder
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front vinyl headliner
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Regular Dome Lighting
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Appearance
Fleet Telematics Modem Selective Service Internet Access
Fleet Telematics Modem Tracker System
Mechanical
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
4.56 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
208.2 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
HD 210 Amp Alternator
4073.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 16" x 6" White Painted Steel
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Hill Hold Control
Easy Clean Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
