Menu
Account
Sign In
<hr data-start=143 data-end=146 /><p data-start=148 data-end=522><strong data-start=148 data-end=192>2021 FORD EDGE ST-LINE AWD – 174,275 KM!</strong><br data-start=192 data-end=195 />WOW! SPORTY, STYLISH & RELIABLE SUV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!<br data-start=252 data-end=255 />POWERFUL 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE – SMOOTH, FUEL-EFFICIENT & FUN TO DRIVE!<br data-start=325 data-end=328 />LOADED ST-LINE TRIM WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY & PREMIUM FEATURES!<br data-start=424 data-end=427 />PERFECT FAMILY SUV OR DAILY DRIVER – CLEAN, MODERN & READY TO GO!<br data-start=492 data-end=495 />EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=524 data-end=590><strong data-start=524 data-end=588>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=592 data-end=796>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=648 data-end=651 /><strong data-start=651 data-end=794>TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE – BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES. QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</strong></p>

2021 Ford Edge

174,275 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13049966

2021 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1759847533849
  2. 1759847534293
  3. 1759847534734
  4. 1759847535107
  5. 1759847535559
  6. 1759847536000
  7. 1759847536468
  8. 1759847536912
  9. 1759847537352
  10. 1759847537783
  11. 1759847538213
  12. 1759847538623
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J90MBA45890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 FORD EDGE ST-LINE AWD – 174,275 KM!
WOW! SPORTY, STYLISH & RELIABLE SUV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!
POWERFUL 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE – SMOOTH, FUEL-EFFICIENT & FUN TO DRIVE!
LOADED ST-LINE TRIM WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY & PREMIUM FEATURES!
PERFECT FAMILY SUV OR DAILY DRIVER – CLEAN, MODERN & READY TO GO!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER

 

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE – BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES. QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2019 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 MR TURBO RR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 MR TURBO RR 1,434 KM $28,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 2500 Laramie for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 RAM 2500 Laramie 198,076 KM $29,871 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Camry LE 182,737 KM $11,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2021 Ford Edge