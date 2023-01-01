$64,866+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 Ford Expedition
LIMITED 4X4| 8 PASS| COOLED LEATHER| PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$64,866
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10142568
- Stock #: 230747
- VIN: 1FMJU2AT6MEA14423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230747
- Mileage 78,176 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED 8 PASSENGER W/ LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED SECOND ROW, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE KEEP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND NAVIGATION!! Remote start, Bang & Olufsen audio, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, wireless charging, powered running boards, 20-in alloys, Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, adjustable pedals, garage door opener, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.