2021 Ford Expedition

78,176 KM

Details Description

$64,866

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LIMITED 4X4| 8 PASS| COOLED LEATHER| PANO ROOF

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

78,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142568
  • Stock #: 230747
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT6MEA14423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230747
  • Mileage 78,176 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED 8 PASSENGER W/ LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED SECOND ROW, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE KEEP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND NAVIGATION!! Remote start, Bang & Olufsen audio, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, wireless charging, powered running boards, 20-in alloys, Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, adjustable pedals, garage door opener, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

