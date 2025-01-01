Menu
2021 Ford Transit Connect Van XL w/Dual Sliding Doors WOW LOW MILEAGE! ONLY 105,483 KM – LIKE NEW COMMERCIAL VAN BUILT FOR BUSINESS AND URBAN DUTY! 2.0 L I‑4 ENGINE WITH 8‑SPEED AUTO, FRONT‑WHEEL DRIVE – GREAT FUEL ECONOMY. FEATURES DUAL SIDE SLIDING DOORS, 50/50 REAR SWING DOORS, 127 CU FT CARGO SPACE, AND 2,000 LB TOWING CAPACITY . PRACTICAL, EASY TO DRIVE, AND PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OR DELIVERY!

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,483 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Transit Connect Van XL w/Dual Sliding Doors WOW LOW MILEAGE! ONLY 105,483 KM – LIKE NEW COMMERCIAL VAN BUILT FOR BUSINESS AND URBAN DUTY! 2.0 L I‑4 ENGINE WITH 8‑SPEED AUTO, FRONT‑WHEEL DRIVE – GREAT FUEL ECONOMY. FEATURES DUAL SIDE SLIDING DOORS, 50/50 REAR SWING DOORS, 127 CU FT CARGO SPACE, AND 2,000 LB TOWING CAPACITY . PRACTICAL, EASY TO DRIVE, AND PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OR DELIVERY!

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

