2021 Ford Transit Connect
XL w/Dual Sliding Doors
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,483 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Transit Connect Van XL w/Dual Sliding Doors WOW LOW MILEAGE! ONLY 105,483 KM – LIKE NEW COMMERCIAL VAN BUILT FOR BUSINESS AND URBAN DUTY! 2.0 L I‑4 ENGINE WITH 8‑SPEED AUTO, FRONT‑WHEEL DRIVE – GREAT FUEL ECONOMY. FEATURES DUAL SIDE SLIDING DOORS, 50/50 REAR SWING DOORS, 127 CU FT CARGO SPACE, AND 2,000 LB TOWING CAPACITY . PRACTICAL, EASY TO DRIVE, AND PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OR DELIVERY!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
Vehicle Features
613-822-2725