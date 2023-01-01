$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION 4x4| CREW | 5.3L V8 | RMT START |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10636167
- Stock #: 231480
- VIN: 1GTU9CED5MZ158940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,624 KM
Vehicle Description
ELEVATION 4x4 W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS AND 20-IN BLACK ALLOYS! Tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto-locking rear diff, full power group incl. power seat, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
