2021 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 6 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636167

10636167 Stock #: 231480

231480 VIN: 1GTU9CED5MZ158940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,624 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.