2021 GMC Sierra 1500

87,624 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

ELEVATION 4x4| CREW | 5.3L V8 | RMT START |CARPLAY

ELEVATION 4x4| CREW | 5.3L V8 | RMT START |CARPLAY

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,624KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636167
  • Stock #: 231480
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED5MZ158940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,624 KM

Vehicle Description

ELEVATION 4x4 W/ PREMIUM 5.3L V8, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS AND 20-IN BLACK ALLOYS! Tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto-locking rear diff, full power group incl. power seat, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

