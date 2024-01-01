$34,227+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4x4 | HTD SEATS | RMT START | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,992 KM
Vehicle Description
Laredo 4x4 w/ heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, auto start/stop, eco/sport drive modes, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
