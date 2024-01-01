Menu
Account
Sign In
Laredo 4x4 w/ heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, auto start/stop, eco/sport drive modes, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

81,992 KM

Details Description

$34,227

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4 | HTD SEATS | RMT START | BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4 | HTD SEATS | RMT START | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11002043
  2. 11002043
  3. 11002043
  4. 11002043
Contact Seller

$34,227

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,992KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG1MC647014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Laredo 4x4 w/ heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, auto start/stop, eco/sport drive modes, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 RAM 2500 LIMITED LONGHORN | CUMMINS | LEATHER |12-IN SCREEN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 RAM 2500 LIMITED LONGHORN | CUMMINS | LEATHER |12-IN SCREEN 128,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 X31| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW | RMT START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 X31| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW | RMT START 94,676 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRAIL 4x4 | LOW KMS! | ROOF BASKET | SAFETY SENSE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota 4Runner TRAIL 4x4 | LOW KMS! | ROOF BASKET | SAFETY SENSE 42,119 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,227

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee