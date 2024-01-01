Menu
Used 2021 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Kia Rio

74,770 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

Location

Car Club Outlet

1221 Newmarket St, Ottawa, ON K1B 3V1

343-429-8146

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,770KM
Used
VIN 3KPA25AD1ME403611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N1098X
  • Mileage 74,770 KM

Car Club Outlet

Car Club Outlet

Car Club Newmarket St

1221 Newmarket St, Ottawa, ON K1B 3V1

343-429-8146

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Club Outlet

343-429-8146

2021 Kia Rio