$26,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Kia Seltos
LX - Heated Seats - Android Auto - $206 B/W
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
71,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10489626
- Stock #: P1658
- VIN: KNDEP2AA7M7061444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27974 - Our Live Market Price is just $26898!
Continuing the tradition of versatility at a value, this 2021 Kia Seltos brings all the best tech at a truly approachable price. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 71,600 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Seltos's trim level is LX. This edgy compact SUV comes with an 8 inch color touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, blind spot warning, alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and front fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $205.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8