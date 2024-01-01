Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Kia Soul

89,167 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Car Club Outlet

330 Moodie Dr, Ottawa, ON K2H 8G3

343-429-8146

  1. 10958711
  2. 10958711
  3. 10958711
  4. 10958711
  5. 10958711
  6. 10958711
  7. 10958711
  8. 10958711
  9. 10958711
  10. 10958711
  11. 10958711
  12. 10958711
  13. 10958711
  14. 10958711
  15. 10958711
  16. 10958711
  17. 10958711
  18. 10958711
  19. 10958711
  20. 10958711
  21. 10958711
  22. 10958711
  23. 10958711
  24. 10958711
  25. 10958711
  26. 10958711
  27. 10958711
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,167KM
Used
VIN KNDJ33AU8M7789140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,167 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Club Outlet

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 54,403 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 72,238 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 47,557 KM $61,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Club Outlet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Club Outlet

Car Club Outlet

Car Club Bells Corners

330 Moodie Dr, Ottawa, ON K2H 8G3

Call Dealer

343-429-XXXX

(click to show)

343-429-8146

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Club Outlet

343-429-8146

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul