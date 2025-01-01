$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | ONLY 21,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | ONLY 21,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,966 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 21,000KMS!! GS All-wheel drive w/ Leather, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500