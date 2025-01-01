Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 21,000KMS!! GS All-wheel drive w/ Leather, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Mazda CX-5

20,966 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | ONLY 21,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
12632391

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | ONLY 21,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12632391
  2. 12632391
  3. 12632391
  4. 12632391
  5. 12632391
  6. 12632391
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,966KM
VIN JM3KFBCM4M0117403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,966 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 21,000KMS!! GS All-wheel drive w/ Leather, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | ONLY 72,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | ONLY 72,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF 72,313 KM $26,824 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ONLY 46,000KMS|HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ONLY 46,000KMS|HTD SEATS 46,099 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | ONLY 21,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | ONLY 21,000KMS! | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY 20,966 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Mazda CX-5