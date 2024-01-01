$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT |REAR CAM |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,238 KM
Vehicle Description
SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM 2.4L ENGINE! Heated seats, backup camera, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, alloys, keyless entry, automatic climate control, Bluetooth, full power group, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
