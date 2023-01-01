Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

27,868 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,868KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10612746
  • Stock #: X3302
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB5MC841971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!

With all the modern technology you expect of new cars wrapped in a sleek and stylish exterior, this Nissan Rogue is the perfect crossover for the modern buyer. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 27,868 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Trim

Chrome Trim

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

