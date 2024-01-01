Menu
2021 Toyota C-HR

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Lane Keep Assist!

With its distinctive look and sculpted, athletic styling, the Toyota C-HR stands out wherever you take it. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. Youll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, were confident youll agree that theres nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 22,306 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our C-HRs trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line Limited package is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, quilted leather heated seats with power front seats, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, SiriusXM, USB input and LED fog lights. Additional features include adaptive LED lights, Toyotas smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a a leather wrapped steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

VIN JTNKHMBX6M1109237
Stock # 24-0576A
Mileage: 22,306 KM
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 4-cylinder
Doors: 4-door

22,306KM
Used
Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Lane Keep Assist!

With its distinctive look and sculpted, athletic styling, the Toyota C-HR stands out wherever you take it. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 22,306 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our C-HR's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line Limited package is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, quilted leather heated seats with power front seats, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, SiriusXM, USB input and LED fog lights. Additional features include adaptive LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a a leather wrapped steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Entune Audio

