2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE XLE ALLOYS CLOTH ROOF HTD SEATS
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
- Listing ID: 10364364
- Stock #: 224713
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV6MC224713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 63,007 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * ACCIDENT FREE * SMETANA APPROVED *** In stock and ready for getting the kids to and from soccer practices, piano lessons and drives to the Gatineau Hills to look at the fall foliage!! Finished in Silver Sky Metallic with premium black fabric seating surfaces, incredible all wheel drive, 8 way power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, power moonroof, rain sensing wipers, fog lamps, smart key system with push start button, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, backup camera, dual zone climate control, heated seats, rear privacy glass, LED headlamps, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, pre-collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, high speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist and road edge detection, automatic high beams, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic monitor, Drive Mode Select all compliment this stunning 2021 Toyota Rav 4 AWD XLE. Perfection and beyond!!Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
