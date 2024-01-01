$42,994.50+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$42,994.50
+ taxes & licensing
41,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3DWRFV6MW127568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,681 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2012 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L V8 237,788 KM $15,994.50 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sport 78,007 KM $21,994.50 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Laramie 131,655 KM $28,994.50 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,994.50
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2021 Toyota RAV4