$32,551+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
AWD | ONLY 40,000KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C
2021 Toyota RAV4
AWD | ONLY 40,000KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$32,551
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,258 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 40,000KMS!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500