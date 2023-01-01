Menu
8-PASSENGER HYBRID W/ HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, POWER SLIDING REAR DOORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE TRACE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 9-IN TOUCHSCHREEN W/ APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 17-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Toyota Sienna

30,440 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,440KM
Used
VIN 5TDGRKEC3MS066824

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231576
  • Mileage 30,440 KM

8-PASSENGER HYBRID W/ HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, POWER SLIDING REAR DOORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE TRACE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 9-IN TOUCHSCHREEN W/ APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 17-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

