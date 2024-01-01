Menu
Stunning Aurora Red Highline w/ Sunroof & Advanced Driver Assist packages incl. heated leather seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Volkswagen Passat

92,813 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

92,813KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A32MC007394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Aurora Red Highline w/ Sunroof & Advanced Driver Assist packages incl. heated leather seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

