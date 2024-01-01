$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning Aurora Red Highline w/ Sunroof & Advanced Driver Assist packages incl. heated leather seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
