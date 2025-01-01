$44,887+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
2022 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$44,887
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,424KM
VIN WA1C4AFYXN2040175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8099
- Mileage 80,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2022 Audi SQ5 embodies uncompromised performance, practicality, and luxury. This 2022 Audi SQ5 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
For buyers seeking a sporty look and more power without compromising ride quality, this Audi SQ5 delivers a very satisfying balance of comfort and speediness. Inside, the SQ5 offers a tech-rich experience with multiple digital displays and a host of driver-assistance features. This SQ5 is a competent, well-mannered compact luxury crossover that admirably balances both quickness and comfort.This SUV has 80,424 kms. It's navarra blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our SQ5's trim level is Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds amazing tech features like a 19 speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, climate controlled cupholder, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, and an aerial view 360 degree camera. A gorgeous sunroof and heated leather seats make for a luxurious experience in this SQ5. This luxury continues with a heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, and the Audi Connect infotainment system complete with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and wi-fi. Proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate provide a valet experience while this Sq5 helps you drive with Audi Pre Sense including collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and blind spot assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Metal-look grille
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Integrated Phone
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,892 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,960 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen
Total Number of Speakers: 19
Front Head Room: 968 mm
Overall height: 1,664 mm
Wheel Diameter: 21
Diameter of tires: 21.0"
360 Camera
Power child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Overall Length: 4,681 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,600 kg
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.1 s
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Collision Assist
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Wi-Fi
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Audi Connect Security and Assistance
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Exterior Parking Camera Right Top View Camera
Rear Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense rear
Wheelbase: 2,819 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense front
Audi Smartphone Interface w/Wireless Apple CarPlay Wireless Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,505 L
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
2022 Audi SQ5