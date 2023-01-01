$47,407+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT5
V6 PREMIUM LUXURY AWD|PANO ROOF|LEATHER| RMT START
2022 Cadillac XT5
V6 PREMIUM LUXURY AWD|PANO ROOF|LEATHER| RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$47,407
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,106 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 14,000 KMS! STUNNING ROSEWOOD METALLIC ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM LUXURY W/ 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC, FORWARD COLLISION W/ PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, NAVIGATION AND BOSE PREMUIUM AUDIO! Backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-in alloys, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate and Sirius XM!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500