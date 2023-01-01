Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 14,000 KMS! STUNNING ROSEWOOD METALLIC ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM LUXURY W/ 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC, FORWARD COLLISION W/ PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, NAVIGATION AND BOSE PREMUIUM AUDIO! Backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-in alloys, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate and Sirius XM!!!

2022 Cadillac XT5

14,106 KM

Details Description

$47,407

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Cadillac XT5

V6 PREMIUM LUXURY AWD|PANO ROOF|LEATHER| RMT START

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac XT5

V6 PREMIUM LUXURY AWD|PANO ROOF|LEATHER| RMT START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10770183
  2. 10770183
  3. 10770183
  4. 10770183
  5. 10770183
  6. 10770183
  7. 10770183
  8. 10770183
  9. 10770183
  10. 10770183
  11. 10770183
  12. 10770183
  13. 10770183
  14. 10770183
  15. 10770183
  16. 10770183
  17. 10770183
  18. 10770183
  19. 10770183
  20. 10770183
  21. 10770183
  22. 10770183
  23. 10770183
  24. 10770183
  25. 10770183
  26. 10770183
  27. 10770183
  28. 10770183
  29. 10770183
  30. 10770183
  31. 10770183
  32. 10770183
  33. 10770183
  34. 10770183
  35. 10770183
  36. 10770183
  37. 10770183
Contact Seller

$47,407

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,106KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNDRS5NZ136952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,106 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 14,000 KMS! STUNNING ROSEWOOD METALLIC ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM LUXURY W/ 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC, FORWARD COLLISION W/ PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, NAVIGATION AND BOSE PREMUIUM AUDIO! Backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-in alloys, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate and Sirius XM!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 4x4 | DBL CAB | BOX CAP | REAR CAM | AUTO! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 4x4 | DBL CAB | BOX CAP | REAR CAM | AUTO! 181,673 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic EX | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | AUTOMATIC for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | AUTOMATIC 147,981 KM $13,807 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra 1794 ED| PANO ROOF| LEATHER| 360 CAM| ONLY 5K KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra 1794 ED| PANO ROOF| LEATHER| 360 CAM| ONLY 5K KMS! 5,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,407

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac XT5