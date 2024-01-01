$49,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury PREMIUM AWD, RADIANT PACKAGE, DUAL SUNROOF, 20" WHEELS, 7 SEATER
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
37,131KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPDRS1NZ121486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,131 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN - FINANCE FROM 6.99%- 2022 CADILLAC XT6 PREMIUM AWD RADIANT PACKAGE- DUAL SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, ENHANCED VISIBILITY AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, SURROUND VISION RECORDER, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), WHEELS, 20 ALLOY, W/ CHROME FINISH, ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Tire, compact spare
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Lamp, front marker, LED
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding, driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
Roof rails, Galvano
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UKL) Super Cruise or (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
Interior
remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column lock
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Electronic Precision Shift
Air Ionizer
Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Lighting accent, doors and task lighting
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, active control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Tool kit, road emergency
Capless Fuel Fill
Alternator, 155 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Steering, Electric Power Steering assist
All-wheel drive, with driver mode select
Driver Mode Selector
Suspension, Ride and Handling (Upgradeable to (FE5) performance suspension when (UKL) Super Cruise or (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
