92,643KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXSEVXN6110060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12941
  • Mileage 92,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start, OnStar, Touch Screen, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert

Compare at $27274 - Our Price is just $26480!

With plenty of cargo and passenger space, plus all the cool features you expect of a modern family vehicle, this Chevrolet Equinox is an easy choice for your adventure vehicle. This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 92,643 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and LED headlamps. It also has a remote engine start, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power heated side mirrors, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. You will also get Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $92.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox