$64,926+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT TRAIL BOSS 4x4 | DURAMAX DIESEL | FACTORY LIFT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$64,926
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10536489
- Stock #: 231155
- VIN: 3GCUYFET2NG204737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,965 KM
Vehicle Description
DURAMAX DIESEL LT TRAIL BOSS W/ Z71 OFF ROAD PKG INCL. FACTORY 2-IN LIFT, REMOTE START, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT AND 18-IN BLACK ALLOYS! Heated seats, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, tow package, auto start/stop, LED bed lights, spray-in bedliner, electronic transfer case, power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.