2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$64,926 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 9 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10536489

10536489 Stock #: 231155

231155 VIN: 3GCUYFET2NG204737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,965 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.