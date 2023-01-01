Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,965 KM

$64,926

$64,926

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS 4x4 | DURAMAX DIESEL | FACTORY LIFT

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS 4x4 | DURAMAX DIESEL | FACTORY LIFT

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$64,926

34,965KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10536489
  Stock #: 231155
  VIN: 3GCUYFET2NG204737

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 34,965 KM

Vehicle Description

DURAMAX DIESEL LT TRAIL BOSS W/ Z71 OFF ROAD PKG INCL. FACTORY 2-IN LIFT, REMOTE START, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT AND 18-IN BLACK ALLOYS! Heated seats, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, tow package, auto start/stop, LED bed lights, spray-in bedliner, electronic transfer case, power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control and Sirius XM!

